LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ronnie Goldy Jr. -- a former commonwealth's attorney for the state of Kentucky -- was was arrested by the FBI in Morehead early Friday.
The arrest comes weeks after the Kentucky Bar Association filed a petition asking the state's supreme court to suspend Goldy after allegations that he offered favors to a criminal defendant in exchange for nude photos and videos.
The FBI confirmed in a written statement that Goldy was taken into federal custody Friday at a home on Circle Drive in Morehead, Kentucky.
WDRB News obtained more than 200 pages of Facebook messages between Goldy — who served Menifee, Montgomery, Bath and Rowan counties — and a woman he allegedly helped with criminal cases in exchange for nude pictures and videos. In May 2018, Goldy appears to have sent the woman $25.
According to the report, there were 230 different screenshots of a Facebook conversation between April 2018 and September 2021.
Specific charges have not yet been made available. He remains jailed in Woodford County with no bond. Goldy will most likely appear in court next week.
