LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man arrested and convicted as part of an investigation to crack down on child predators now faces up to 32 years behind bars.
Everett James McGill, 53, was arrested in Madison, Indiana, in September 2020 as part of the "Operation Predator Net" by the Madison Police Department and Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office.
McGill had been messaging a social media profile depicting a 14-year-old girl with the initials "E.W." that had been set up by the police department, the prosecutor's office said in a news release Thursday.
McGill, using a Facebook profile named "Unk Aaron" with an age listed "10 years younger than his actual age," initiated a conversation with the undercover officer monitoring the account.
The prosecutor's office said McGill was in "near constant communication" with "E.W." between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9, and would call her "babe" and "kid" in messages officials say sometimes took place during late night hours in which McGill asked "what she likes to do for fun and how she likes to party." McGill was also reportedly messaging two other undercover officers posing as teenage girls at the time.
Upon further investigation, police determined the "Unk Aaron" profile belonged to McGill, a registered sex offender in Jackson County, Indiana, where he had "a prior conviction for child molestation and a lifetime registration requirement for the registry," the prosecutor's office said.
Authorities say on Sept. 10, McGill asked "E.W." about her sexual preference and history and continued messaging her after learning she was 14-years-old. He then arranged a meeting with her at a gas station in Madison, Indiana, where he was observed by authorities and taken into custody.
McGill was convicted on Wednesday of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation, both level four felonies. He was also found to be a habitual offender. He remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail pending his sentencing hearing on April 9. The prosecutor's office says he faces a maximum of 32 years in prison on all counts.
McGill was the first in the Operation Predator Net, which began in the fall of 2020, to be tried and convicted.
At least 20 other men have been arrested as part of the operation.
