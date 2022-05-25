MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Another person has been sentenced after being arrested through Madison, Indiana's "Operation Predator Net" undercover sting.
According to a Facebook post from Jefferson County, Indiana Prosecutor David Sutter, Rick Deck, 58, was sentenced on May 23 to the maximum 32 years in prison.
Last month in court, Deck, from Kokomo, was found guilty on felony charges of child solicitation and attempted sexual misconduct with a child, according to the post.
"I am pleased with this sentence," Sutter said in the post. "It will take a sexual predator off the streets for many, many years and it means Mr. Deck will not have the opportunity to harm children during his time in prison. I believe the sentence was appropriate for the crime."
Deck was arrested in the fall of 2020 as the result of an undercover sting operation. According to the Madison Police Department, that sting was "Operation Predator Net." More than a dozen people have been arrested because of this undercover operation.
According to Sutter's post, Deck began an online chat with a profile depicting a 14-year-old female. The profile's age was discussed with Deck commenting "sure I like little girls."
Deck made arrangements to travel from Kokomo to Madison to "engage in sexual intercourse with the profile," according to police. However, upon his arrival, the person Deck believed to be the teenager was actually an undercover police officer.
"I cannot stress to parents enough the importance of monitoring your child’s online and social media activity," said Sutter. "Unfortunately, for every child predator we remove from the streets another one is waiting to take their place. Parents must be vigilant and educate themselves and their children about this danger."
