LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Charlestown, Indiana, man was arrested on several charges Thursday, including possession of child porn.
Kevin Lee Devine, 62, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police Sellersburg post after they said he shared child pornography images with an undercover detective.
ISP's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an investigation into Devine in the spring, and obtained a search warrant for his home.
During the search, police found marijuana, weapons and electronic devices. ISP said a forensic exam of those devices uncovered images depicting child sexual abuse on "at least one of the devices."
Devine is charged with possession of child pornography, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of marijuana. He's being held in the Clark County Jail.
