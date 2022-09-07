LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a 15-year-old for an armed robbery that caused chaos at a Jeffersonville High School football game Friday night.
According to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the 15-year-old was arrested at his home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville on Tuesday evening. Police say the Jeffersonville Police Department's SWAT Team, Crisis Intervention Team, Detective Division and Quick Response Team were all involved in the arrest.
A firearm was seized at the scene, and the juvenile is charged with Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Pointing a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm on School Property.
The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Jeffersonville High School, during a football game.
Some fans initially said on social media there was shooting in the parking lot. However, police confirmed early Saturday morning that a minor was robbed in the parking lot away from the stadium.
Police said the minor was unharmed, but a gun was shown during the robbery. The football game went on as planned, and there was no threat to the fans in the stands, police said.
Jeffersonville High School and Greater Clark Community School staff also responded to the scene.
By law, juvenile records are sealed, so the identity of the suspect in custody will not be released and no mugshot will be provided.
This story will be updated.
