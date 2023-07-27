LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who mailed violent, racists threats to her neighbors in Lake Forest will spend nine years in prison for it.
The case has been ongoing for about three years.
According to court documents, Suzanne Craft sent a series of threatening letters to a family in the Lake Forrest neighborhood after being ordered to stay away from them. This happened between November and December 2020, prosecutors said.
Craft was convicted on five counts of mailing threatening communications in March. The jury found that "for each of these five counts," Craft sent the threats to her neighbors "because of their actual or perceived race or color."
WDRB News previously reported that the threats were sent to the Pineda family. A family member posted photos and videos to her Facebook page claiming they showed Craft spray-painting a racial slur onto the family's driveway.
Craft was charged in state court with criminal mischief and harassing communication in 2020. According to court records, Craft violated the terms of her home incarceration and failed to appear in court.
In August 2022, Craft was indicted on four counts of sending threats to through the mail. An attorney said one letter threatened to kill the family it was sent to.
