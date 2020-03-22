LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after officers responded to a fatal stabbing in the 400 block of Ethridge Avenue on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the scene near Dorsey Lane in the Douglass Hills area around 9:51 a.m. Sunday, March 22. A 60-year-old man was found at the scene with at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and is currently questioning a person of interest. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.