LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man charged with the murder of a man in April pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday morning.
Mickeal Taylor is being held at Louisville's jail on a $250,000 bond after being arrested Tuesday by Louisville Metro Police officers.
According to LMPD, police were called to the intersection of West Jefferson and South 11th streets in the Russell neighborhood around 9 a.m. April 28. Police found Lamont Hobbs Jr., 32, who had been shot.
Hobbs died at the hospital.
According to the arrest citation, Taylor and Hobbs had a brief verbal altercation, which was partially recorded on video surveillance, before the shooting. Taylor's wife was a family member of Hobbs.
Taylor pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Related Stories:
- Louisville man charged with April murder in Russell neighborhood shooting
- Man dies after shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.