LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury indicted a Louisville man on new carjacking and firearm charges stemming from an October 2021 incident near the Circle K gas station on National Turnpike.
In March, Eder Mayorga-Sanchez and Aries Taylor were indicted for the carjackings. Both faced at least 15 years in prison. And then Wednesday, a grand jury returned additional indictments against Mayorga-Sanchez. He now faces three more carjacking counts and three more counts of brandishing a firearm, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday in a news release.
The initial charges stem from Oct. 26, when police said they were sent to the location near the Circle K on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male who had been shot. The teen's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
Documents allege that just days later, Mayorga-Sanchez robbed the Home Depot on Preston Highway and a Valero while armed with a gun. The new indictments stem from these incidents.
He'll be arraigned on the new charges Thursday.
