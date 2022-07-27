LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing charges in a double murder in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood nearly two years ago.
Wednesday, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Mahlon Harris with two counts of murder, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and one count of persistent felony offender.
The charges stem from the murders of Daniel Key Jr., 23, and Antonia Lucas, 21, both of Louisville.
Key and Lucas were shot and killed inside a vehicle in the 700 block of Lampton Street around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.
Harris will be arraigned in court on Monday, Aug. 1.
