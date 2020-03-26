LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in New Albany, Indiana, are investigating a shooting that sent one man to a Louisville hospital.
According to New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey, officers responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to 116 Farrington Drive on the report of a shooting and found a man, believed to be 30 years old, who had been shot.
The man was transported to University Hospital in Louisville to be treated. His condition is unknown, Bailey said. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting as of Thursday evening.
No further information was released at this time.
