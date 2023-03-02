LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed early Thursday morning in the Russell neighborhood.
According to LMPD, around 12:45 a.m. a man walked up to officers at 12th Street and Chestnut Street with a stab wound. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
LMPD First Division is investing and urging anyone with any information to call LMPD's tip line at 502- 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
