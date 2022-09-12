LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of an Indiana girl missing for more than three years is now charged with neglect.
Amiah Robertson went missing from the Indianapolis area in March 2019 when she was 8 months old and still has not been found.
Her mom, Amber Robertson, was indicted by a grand jury on four neglect charges. Her ex-boyfriend, Robert Lyons, is listed as a co-defendant and was also indicted on four counts of neglect.
Fox59 in Indianapolis reported Monday that Robertson was arrested over the weekend, but Lyons was not in custody as of Monday morning.
Police and prosecutors held a news conference regarding the case on Monday, saying Amiah's case is considered an open investigation.
Police said Robertson told police she gave her daughter to Lyons to take to a babysitter's house, but waited days to report the girl missing.
Both are accused of placing Amiah in a situation that "endangered her life or health" and deprived her of "necessary support" and "resulted in serious bodily injury."
Prosecutor Ryan Mears said authorities "still have not found the body" of Amiah.
"If we're in a position where we are able to locate the baby, if we are able to locate that child, nothing precludes us from filing additional charges or additional information," Mears said.
