LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 38-year-old New Albany man is accused of sexually soliciting three underage girls and giving them "marijuana gummies."
According to online records, Geddy Engleking was booked into the Scott County Detention Center on Friday afternoon. He's facing several counts of Child Solicitation, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Sexual Battery.
Court records show that one of the victims was a 14-year-old girl.
Investigators say that on April 28, Engleking was supposed to drive one of the girl's friends to her home where they could talk. The victim said Engleking arrived and she got into the car, but her friend wasn't there.
At that point, the victim said Engleking took her cell phone, deactivated its "location services" feature and drove off. He then allegedly gave her a "marijuana gummy" and told her to take it.
She told investigators he had a temper and she "didn't want to upset him," so she took it.
The victim said Engleking then suggested they drive to the Henryville Forstry, but she said she wanted to go home. Despite her protest, she said Engleking continued driving to Clark County.
He then touched her thigh and began holding her hand, telling her she was "pretty" and asking if she wanted to have sex, according to the victim. She said he then asked her to perform a sex act, but she declined, pointing out that he was, at the time, 37 years old, and she was 14. She said he then drove to Scottsburg to pick up her friend.
But according to a probable cause affidavit, her friend — a witness describing Engleking as a "family member" — told a different story. He said Engleking pulled up with the victim in his car. That witness said the victim was "high," her movements "jerky" and her pupils "dilated."
That witness said Engleking left the victim there and after he was gone, she told him what happened. She said Engleking made her eat a whole box of marijuana gummies and that he forced her to "do it," meaning that they had sexual intercourse.
That was not the only victim mentioned in court documents. Investigators say Engleking also solicited two other girls — both also 14 years old at the time. He allegedly asked them both if they wanted to have sex and both declined. Investigators say he gave them marijuana gummies as well.
Engleking appeared for his initial hearing in Scott Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, where a judge kept his bond at $100,000.
He remains in the Scott County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.