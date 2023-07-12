LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not-guilty plea was entered Wednesday morning on behalf of an officer with the Shively Police Department who was charged with speeding in his marked cruiser while off duty with his child in the car.
Officer William Bors is facing multiple charges for speeding, wanton endangerment and official misconduct.
He did not appear in court for his arraignment Wednesday morning. His attorney appeared on his behalf and entered a not-guilty plea.
Jefferson District Judge Lisa Langford ordered Bors to have no contact with his toddler, who was allegedly in the car with him on at least eight of the occasions police said he was speeding more than 100 miles per hour.
Bors has been placed on administrative leave and his police equipment was seized.
He's due back in court next month.
Related Stories:
- Shively Police Officer faces multiple charges for speeding over 100 mph with 3-year-old in car
- Shively police officer on paid leave after complaint about speeding
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.