LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released an updated description of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 87-year-old man in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood in early January.
Police are looking for a Volvo with heavy driver's side damage and missing the driver's side mirror. Police have no color description and do not know the approximate age of the vehicle.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place on Saturday, Jan. 7, just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive.
Police were sent to the scene after someone reported a crash there.
When officers arrived, they found a man down in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway. According to Ellis, police believe the man was hit by an unidentified vehicle that drove away.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the man as Leo McClure. He was 87.
McClure was taken to the hospital by EMS. At the time, McClure's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police, but Ellis says he died from his injuries Tuesday morning.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be sent anonymously through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
