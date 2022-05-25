LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis was murdered, and investigators still need your help to solve the case.

Ellis was shot and killed on May 25, 2013, near the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, after he stopped to remove debris from the roadway.

No arrests have been made, and the FBI and Kentucky State Police continue to investigate.

The total reward money for information now stands at $218,000. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags