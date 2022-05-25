LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis was murdered, and investigators still need your help to solve the case.
Ellis was shot and killed on May 25, 2013, near the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, after he stopped to remove debris from the roadway.
No arrests have been made, and the FBI and Kentucky State Police continue to investigate.
The total reward money for information now stands at $218,000.
Related Stories:
- Bardstown names new K-9 in tribute of Officer Jason Ellis
- Bardstown Police still seeking answers 8 years after Officer Jason Ellis' murder
- Seventh anniversary of Bardstown police officer's murder brings renewed effort for tips
- Memorial held to mark 6th anniversary of Bardstown Officer Jason Ellis' death
- FBI reminds public of $50,000 reward in murder of Bardstown Officer Jason Ellis
- Community honors memory of Bardstown officer killed in line of duty 5 years ago
- KSP continues to seek tips in unsolved murder of Bardstown Officer Jason Ellis
- Bardstown Police to remember Officer Jason Ellis 5 years after his murder
- Bardstown mourns the loss of Figo, the K-9 dog of fallen officer Jason Ellis
- Bardstown community mourns fourth year since Officer Jason Ellis murdered
- Family, friends and fellow officers honor Jason Ellis, 3 years after his death
- 3 years after his death, Jason Ellis' K-9 partner helps family remember fallen officer
- Two years later, KSP renewing quest for answers in murder of Officer Jason Ellis
- Widow of slain Bardstown officer Jason Ellis, colleagues issue new plea for information in 2013 murder
- Police appeal to public for info to solve Bardstown officer's murder
- FBI Director James Comey addresses terrorism, Jason Ellis murder, in Louisville
- Officer Jason Ellis honored during Bardstown motorcycle ride
- Sign honoring fallen Bardstown officer now stands on highway
- One year later: Looking back on the murder of Officer Jason Ellis
- Wife of slain Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis thanks group that came to her aid
- WDRB returns to scene where Officer Jason Ellis was murdered
- Murdered officer's mother-in-law confronts Sen. Rand Paul
- FBI offers up to $50,000 to catch killer of Bardstown Police officer
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.