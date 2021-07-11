LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is conducting a death investigation in Washington County after a male's body was found on Friday.
According to a news release, the Washington County Sheriff's Department was called to a rural road in southern Washington County around 3 p.m. on July 9 on the report of a body that had been found.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, between Fredericksburg and Hardinsburg, they found a male in a wooded area near the roadway.
An autopsy by the Washington County Coroner's Office was performed Sunday, but a cause of death has not been released yet. Investigators say they will release the male's name once they receive positive medical identification.
As of Sunday evening, Indiana State Police has been unable to find the male's next of kin.
