NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 16-story Riverview Towers building on Scribner Drive will finally come down beginning next month.
The New Albany Housing Authority says once crews get the building ready for demolition, and after the Harvest Homecoming Festival, the near 50-year-old structure will be torn down floor by floor.
"As soon as the festivities are over and the city kind of gets back to normal, our heavy construction crews will be here on site with heavy equipment to start the process," said David Duggins, Executive Director of the New Albany Housing Authority. "You'll start to see the exterior coming off at that point."
Riverview Towers served as public housing until the city decided in 2020 to tear it down. It was deemed unsafe because of structural issues and multiple fires.
"It's been a long process," Duggins said. "This building has served its purpose."
All residents of the 164-unit building were relocated. No one has lived in the space since spring, and crews have been in the building preparing it for demolition all summer.
The last obstacle in the way of demolition is asbestos in floor and ceiling tiles, but that will be removed over the next two weeks.
"That had to be removed first, obviously, before we start the exterior demolition," Duggins said.
Instead of imploding the building, crews will bring it down floor by floor using excavators and cranes. It will take about three months to completely level.
The lot appraised for $800,000 and the housing authority plans to sell it once demolition is complete. Requests for proposals will be issued at that time to determine who will occupy the lot.
It's not clear what type of development will replace the high-rise.
