LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost every child will get Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) before they turn 2 years old. For a long time, there wasn't much parents can do.
But now, there's a new way for parents to keep their child out of the hospital.
Little Asher loves being outside, coloring and playing on his iPad.
"He just brings joy to everyone," Asher's mother Nikki Smiley said.
But just two years ago, he was hospitalized at Norton Children's for RSV. It's something you’d never know from the 4-year-old, who's now full of energy.
"Within 12 hours he went from standing to not being able to get off the couch," Smiley said.
The American Lung Association says 97% of kids get RSV before they turn two and the symptoms are usually similar to a common cold.
But for kids at higher risk, like Asher, it can lead to hospitalization or even death.
"Not being able to hold him that was the hardest part for me," Smiley said.
Asher was in the hospital on oxygen for a week, he's doing better now but it wasn't a quick recovery.
"It was three to four months until we saw his breathing get better," Smiley said.
Now, there's a new shot for babies that will help prevent families from going through the same hardship the Smileys did.
"This a tremendous advance for children's health," Dr. Kristina Bryant said.
The shot is called Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip) it's an antibody injection, rather than a vaccine
"It actually boosts the immune system to help fight RSV for at least five months," Dr. Bryant said.
The shots been in the works for years. But it was just approved by the FDA and evaluated by the CDC.
"This could dramatically reduce hospitalizations," Dr. Bryant said.
Studies show side effects are minor, redness and swelling are uncommon.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends for babies to get the injection this October.
"We are hoping shipments of this medication will start coming soon," Dr. Bryant said.
Dr. Bryant is hopeful the shot will reduce the number of families who have to see their child in a hospital bed.
"If we could give it to Asher we would," Smiley said.
If your child will be eight month or younger this RSV season, talk with their pediatrician about getting the shot.
