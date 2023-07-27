LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is expanding to inspire young readers in Louisville.
Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on Thursday that that the program is now available to all children under five in Jefferson County.
Previously, the Imagination Library was for just three ZIP codes, but a grant from Louisville Metro Government will expand the program countywide through 2024.
The program mails a free book each month to children until their fifth birthday. The goal is to help develop a love of reading and to get the children ready for kindergarten.
Imagination Library of Louisville is actively seeking additional funding so that the expanded program can continue after the grant period.
Families with children under five years old can register at ImaginationLibraryLouisville.org.
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail high quality, age-appropriate books addressed directly to children under five. The aim was to help grow excitement around reading and create an attachment to books at an early age. A child signed up at birth will build their own personal library of 60 books by the time they turn five.
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library gifts more than 2 million books to children every month and, since the start of the program in Louisville, more than 135,000 books have been gifted to Louisville children.
If anyone is interested in supporting the Louisville Imagination Library, donations can be made on the organization's website. For more information, info@imaginationlibrarylouisville.org
