LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 across the Sherman Minton Bridge will close for up to nine days next month.
The lanes from New Albany to Louisville are expected to close at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 for crews to perform deck rehabilitation and reopen at 3 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.
Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal project, said Tuesday that the closure could be shorter than nine days, "but in no case will the reopening date be later than" Dec. 23.
As part of the closure, the eastbound entrance ramp to I-64 from West Spring Street will also close, as well as the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp. Drivers traveling eastbound on I-64 in Indiana will be diverted to I-265.
The New Albany exit (5th Street/Spring Street) will be accessible to local traffic, but no traffic will be allowed east of the New Albany exit.
The closures are part of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge over the next three years, giving it an additional 30 years of life.
