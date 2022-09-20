Parkview Middle School.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools has scrapped it's plan to build a new Parkview Middle School and will build a new kindergarten through 8th grade school instead.

The district announced it will renovate the existing building on Brigman Avenue.

The district says it made the decision after getting feedback from the community and the city.

Originally, the district wanted to buy land near Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads to build the new middle school but the city council voted against the request in July.

The district says it will renovate the current middle school then use the rest of the money to build the new school along Salem-Noble Road.

Superintendent Mark Laughner says this new school will help with growth in the area.

Students will then get to choose if they want to attend Charlestown High School or Jeffersonville High School.

