LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the first day of school less than a week away for JCPS students, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio stopped by WDRB Mornings for a preview of the upcoming year.
This will be the first year that JCPS implements staggered start times, which has caused controversy among parents and teachers alike, with many parents unhappy about the amount of time students could spend on buses.
"Overall the rides are going to be shorter than they were last year," Pollio said Thursday. "Now that doesn't mean there aren't some rides that are longer, especially those that may go through a compound and a depot, and going to a magnet school for instance. Those may be a little bit longer. But overall it is shorter."
Pollio said the new schedule will ensure all students arrive on time for class, and that limited resources meant the school had to make some major changes. "We had about 20,000 kids missing instructional times over the course of the year."
Pollio said the JCPS Bus Finder remains a work in progress.
"We're still adding stops right now," Pollio said. "As kids are being accepted into schools right now through transfers and things like that, that changes a lot.
"So we really encourage parents, if you don't see a bus stop for your child or you need something added or think it's too far away, we have a Back To School webpage on our homepage. Families can just go hit that Back to School link and it takes you to a form that families can fill out and request a bus stop or a bus stop change."
CLICK HERE to watch the interview in its entirety, or view it in the player below.
