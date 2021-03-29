LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers on Monday voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill creating flexible spending accounts that would allow some families to pay for private school tuition.
The House voted 51-42 in favor of House Bill 563, and the Senate followed with a 23-14 vote Monday night.
Opponents said the bill will hurt public education. Supporters, meanwhile, said the measure does not pull funds from public education spending and will offer more options for parents looking for the best schooling fit for their children.
Sponsored by House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, HB 563 would open a $25 million pool of tax credits to help jumpstart fundraising to groups that award newly created education opportunity accounts, which could have been spent on things like therapies, tutoring and other academic services.
Families who live in counties with 90,000 or more residents could use education opportunity accounts to finance private school tuition. Jefferson County would be included in that group.
Dozens of people, mostly educators, caravanned around the state Capitol on Monday morning to urge lawmakers to uphold Beshear's veto of HB 563.
