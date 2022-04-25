LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville foundation hit a major milestone.

The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation announced Monday that it has put 10,000 books in the hands of young readers in just 18 months.

The milestone was met after the foundation had a book fair with Jeffersonville Police and Fire. 

The Kirchgessners also partnered with Norton Children's Hospital for events.

The organization is named after 4-year-old Baylor and 6-year-old Addie. who were hit and killed by a car in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Their parents started the foundation.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags