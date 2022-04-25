LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville foundation hit a major milestone.
The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation announced Monday that it has put 10,000 books in the hands of young readers in just 18 months.
The milestone was met after the foundation had a book fair with Jeffersonville Police and Fire.
WE REACHED A MILESTONE! After @Scholastic book fair at Franklin Square Elementary in Jeffersonville, IN last week. We have exceeded 10,000 books in the hands of younger readers in just 18 months! This book fair was special as we partnered with @JEFFcityPD & @JFDpio #loveHELPlaugh pic.twitter.com/OQZ5FIyS6v— Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation (@AandBFoundation) April 25, 2022
The Kirchgessners also partnered with Norton Children's Hospital for events.
The organization is named after 4-year-old Baylor and 6-year-old Addie. who were hit and killed by a car in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Their parents started the foundation.
