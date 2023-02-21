LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky has a goal of reaching an endowment of $50 million by 2029.
Dr. Kevin Cosby said the goal will help the stability of the school and will set it up for generations to come. Cosby spoke on Tuesday during Transform Louisville Breakfast, one of the school's biggest fundraising events.
"Racism can slow you down," Cosby said. "But not having an education takes you out of the game. So get educated, develop networks and contacts with people who can introduce you to a life of opportunity in this country we're living in."
Cosby became the school's 13th president in 2005, and helped to rebuilding the school. The city's only HBCU has seen its enrollment grow in the past decade.
Guests at the event included Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg and other lawmakers.
