LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky is bringing an old Louisville school building back to its roots.
The college bought the Central Colored School building, which was the first Black public school in the state. It sits on West Kentucky Street.
The Stewart Agency bought the building in 1980 and has used it as its headquarters.
Company leaders said they are excited to sell the building to Simmons.
"This building has had so many lives, first as a landmark educational institution and eventually as a home to the learning and creativity of our business," Dan Stewart, agency founder and chief creative officer, said in a statement. "We feel fortunate to have served as stewards in preserving it and to be handing it on to Simmons College, where it can once again become a center for education and culture."
The sale of the building was completed on Friday, Feb. 25. As the the only Historically Black College and University in the state, Simmons plans to use the building as office space for the National Baptist Convention of America, International, Inc.
"We were thrilled when the Stewart Agency welcomed our interest in acquiring the landmark," Dr. Frank Smith Jr., senior vice president of Simmons, said in a statement. "This is an opportunity to directly link this building back to the cause of educational advancement through a historic black-led and black-governed institution. The Stewarts are to be commended for preserving the facility to benefit future generations."
