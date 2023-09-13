LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Hometown Hero banner is hanging in downtown Louisville in honor of a four-legged fighter.
Ethan Almighty now has his very own "Kentucky Humane Hero" Banner. The 60-foot-by-20-foot banner is hanging on the back side of the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Liberty Street.
Ethan captured the hearts of people all over the country with his story of survival after he was dumped at the Kentucky Humane Society. He was later adopted by Jeff Callaway, facilities director for KHS.
He now spreads love and positivity wherever he goes.
"You take this little dog that was in this parking lot and, I mean look at him, he went to become the National Shelter Hero Dog of the year," Callaway said during Wednesday's banner unveiling.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear even proclaimed January "Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month" in the state.
The banner was made possible through a partnership with the Louisville Marriott Downtown, Porch Kitchen & Bar, the Kentucky Humane Society and Hometown Heroes.
