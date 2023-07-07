LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fairdale man got lucky in Kentucky and walked away with a big check.
In a news release Friday, the Kentucky Lottery said the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $225,000 in the Cash Ball 225 drawing July 1.
The man told lottery officials that he scanned his ticket, saw that it came up a winner but thought there was something wrong with the terminal. So he went back to the place he bought it, the Best Stop Food Mart on Blue Lick Road in Louisville.
"I checked it two or three times to make sure and I gave it to the teller and let her check it on the machine.," he told lottery officials. "She was able to confirm it was a winner. My heart kind of stopped. ... I just couldn’t believe it."
The ticket matched the four white balls and the cash ball to win the top prize.
The man got a check for $160,875 after taxes. Best Stop Food Mart will receive $2,250 for selling the ticket.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.