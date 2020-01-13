LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers in 2016 has been awarded $1.25 million.
Officers Taylor Banks and Beau Gadegaard shot 57-year-old Darnell Wicker in August 2016 while responding to a domestic dispute at Wicker's apartment along Broadleaf Drive. The officers said Wicker was armed with a tree saw.
Wicker's daughter's Danielle Cleveland and Dominique Wicker filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department one month later. Wicker’s daughters said their father “was holding a tree saw,” but he “was neither charging nor lunging at any of the officers.”
The lawsuit says the officers fired at Wicker “more than seven times within two seconds” of him walking outside.
The daughters also take issue with the officers failing to “render any aid to Wicker” and “allow[ing] Wicker to bleed to death on the ground.”
The officers argued in response they were not required to give Wicker “on-scene medical care."
“Excessive force and failure to render aid are the basic tenants of the lawsuit,” Sam Aguiar, who represents Wicker’s daughters, told WDRB News in 2016. “This was a gross violation of police protocol and on top of that, Danielle and Dominique’s father was left on the ground to die.”
The lawsuit was settled with the City of Louisville on Dec. 26.
