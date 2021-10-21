LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tears flowed Thursday evening at a graveside balloon release for a 16-year-old Louisville girl killed in a drive-by shooting over the summer.
Nylah Linear died on July 21, exactly three months ago, after she was shot in front of her aunt's house near Cecil Avenue and 42nd Street during a block party.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Linear is one of at least 21 juveniles killed in the city this year. Some of their loved ones attended Thursday's balloon release.
Candy Linear, Nylah's mother, said she hosted the gathering to bring new life to the case. She claims Louisville Metro Police have only spoken with her once about the shooting, and that she made the call.
"It's very frustrating because, at the end of the day, I'll never get justice anyway. Justice is giving me my baby back and me not standing in this cemetery," she said. "So you not calling me is kind of like, a slap in the face."
An LMPD spokesperson said the department's Victims Services Unit talked with Linear about her daughter's case last month.
