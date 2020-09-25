LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI in Louisville has arrested a 26-year-old on suspicion that he used a laser pointer to temporarily blind officers in a police helicopter.
Manuel Martin Salazarleija was arrested Friday on a charge of aiming a laser at an aircraft.
The FBI said in a Friday afternoon news release that Salazarleija pointed a laser at a Louisville Metro Police Department helicopter that was surveilling a vehicle fleeing the scene of a pharmacy burglary in the early morning hours.
"Two LMPD officers were temporarily blinded by a laser being pointed directly at the helicopter," the FBI said.
The agency said that helicopters from other law enforcement agencies and a news station also said they were targeted by a laser.
Authorities identified the area from where the laser was being pointed, and FBI special agents found and interviewed Salazarleija. The agency said that the suspect admitted to intentionally aiming a laser beam at the helicopter.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.