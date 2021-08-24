LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators are conducting several searches in Bardstown, Kentucky connected to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
The FBI said on social media Tuesday morning that based on information collected over the last year in the federal investigation, it is conducting searches in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision of Bardstown.
#BREAKING: Based on information collected over the last year by the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, FBI Louisville is now conducting several searches in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision (Bardstown, KY). pic.twitter.com/oenwNCEFiE— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) August 24, 2021
Rogers, a mother of five, went missing on July 3, 2015. Rogers' car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse and keys still inside.
The man she was dating at the time, Brooks Houck, was the last person to see her alive. Houck has been named a main suspect in the case by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
Last year, the FBI took over the investigation into Rogers' disappearance, and came into Bardstown with a show of force, serving search warrants and conducting interviews.
The FBI said in July that it was in the final stages of its investigation.
The FBI continues to ask for tips, saying no tip is too small. The family is also offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
