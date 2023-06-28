LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal judge is blocking parts of Senate Bill 150 from taking effect Thursday.
That's the controversial legislation passed earlier this year in Kentucky.
It would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, ban schools from using students' preferred pronouns, limit the teaching of certain sex-related topics and requires school policies on bathrooms, locker rooms and showers.
Seven transgender Kentucky children and their parents filed a lawsuit, claiming the law violated their constitutional rights.
A federal judge agreed and temporarily blocked part of the law as it makes it way through courts.
“We are grateful to the Court for enjoining this egregious ban on medically necessary care, which would have caused harm for countless young Kentuckians," ACLU-KY Legal Director Corey Shapiro said in a statement. "This is a win, but it is only the first step. We’re prepared to fight for families’ right to make their own private medical decisions in court, and to continue doing everything in our power to ensure access to medical care is permanently secured in Kentucky.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron also released a statement on the decision:
My statement on a court’s decision to temporarily block a section of Senate Bill 150 that protects Kentucky kids from gender transition procedures: pic.twitter.com/kKod4vkY0b— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) June 28, 2023
“Today’s misguided decision by a federal judge tramples the right of the General Assembly to make public policy for the Commonwealth. Senate Bill 150 is a commonsense law that protects Kentucky children from unnecessary medical experimentation with powerful drugs and hormone treatments. These procedures are not based on science, threaten the safety of minors, and have irreversible life-long consequences on children’s health. This is why other countries have moved to restrict such treatments, citing a lack of medical evidence and considerable long-term risks, and have called for the kind of protections contained in SB 150.
I will always fight the radical idea that risky drugs and life-altering surgical mutilations should be tools to put confused children on an inevitable path toward a life of gender dysphoria. There is nothing “affirming” about this dangerous approach to mental health, and my office will continue to do everything in our power to defend this law passed by our elected representatives.”
This story will be updated.
