LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First lady Jill Biden will tour parts of western Kentucky on Friday a month after the devastating tornadoes.
She is scheduled to be in Bowling Green with Deputy FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks to see the damage and recovery efforts.
Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife Britainy, will also join Biden and Hooks to tour a neighborhood hit by the tornado. They will also tour a FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center.
The first lady originally had planned to visit Kentucky earlier this month, but she had to cancel because of a winter storm.
