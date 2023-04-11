LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police wants to recognize all the first responders who rushed to danger Monday morning when a shooter opened fire at a bank building in downtown Louisville.
Authorities said a gunman killed five bank employees and eight other people were injured inside Old National Bank at the Preston Pointe building near Louisville Slugger Field. LMPD officers shot and killed the gunman.
"These officers unflinchingly answered the call to protect and their duty to serve," LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. "They confronted acts of violence head on and neutralized the threat. Tragically, lives were lost, but countless lives were saved."
LMPD recognized all of the city's first responders when it released body camera footage on Tuesday afternoon at Metro Hall. Along with police officers, firefighters and paramedics who rushed into the building before it was cleared, according to Col. Paul Humphrey, LMPD deputy chief.
City leaders said the bravery shown by first responders saved people's lives.
"The most heroic things at the peak of our career that we do are shrouded in other people's tragedies," Humphrey said. "EMS and fire go inside that scene with us. Before we're even able to say it's safe."
On Monday morning, the agencies worked together with the goal of saving lives. The collaboration led first responders to taking on responsibilities in an effort to care for as many people as possible.
"EMS was treating victims and they were short-staffed and needed people to be in the back of the EMS wagon with them, and a Lieutenant from Metro Police got in and drove the EMS wagon so EMS could treat one of the victims on the way to the hospital," Humphrey said.
Dispatch workers, who communicate with first responders, were also recognized. LMPD officers Nickolas Wilt and Cory Galloway reached the scene within three minutes of the reported shooting.
Wilt, 26, was critically injured during the response. He remains in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital.
A spokesperson for Metro EMS said many dispatch employees are off the next few days, but will return to work Friday. While Monday may have been overwhelming, the spokesperson said they're ready to get back to work.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.