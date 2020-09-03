LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer is talking about his decision to turn in his badge amid civil unrest.
Donald Styles, or "DonDon," joined LMPD because he wanted to help people.
"The benefits aren't the best. Everybody hates you," he said. "So, it takes something in your heart to still be like, 'I want to help you.'"
He responded to nightly protests downtown in his hometown. He was there when demonstrations turned violent. Still, he understands.
"People throwing stuff at you, people mad at you, it's not safe for a police officer. It's just not safe, simple as that," Styles said. "I do support the rioting. I do. I do, because I feel like everyone's voice does need to be heard.
After more than two years, the 24-year-old recently left LMPD.
"There's a lot of good people leaving because they're tired," he said.
Styles said he's following God and his passion to help people in other ways.
"If something was to happen to me, I would be mad at myself,' he said. "I feel like I still have a lot of work left to be done with helping people."
Styles posted on Facebook about his decision, saying the civil unrest in Louisville played a part. He said he sometimes felt caught in the middle and was lacking support from both the community and the department.
He plans to start a mentorship program to do his part.
"There's so much going on in this city right now. It really breaks my heart," he said. "Let's come together. Let's sit down, and let's talk about it."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.