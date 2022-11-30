LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville day care employee is now accused of abusing 10 children.
Racheal Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons. On Wednesday, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted her, charging her with 10 counts of criminal abuse.
The jury said Flannery allegedly criminally abused 10 children at the center between Sept. 21-28 of this year.
Police said surveillance video captured the incidents. In late September, Louisville Metro Police began investigating allegations that a worker was caught on camera dropping and hitting a baby.
Flannery is scheduled to be in court Monday morning.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
- Parents file lawsuit against Louisville day care, explain 'utter disgust' toward woman charged with abuse
- Woman accused of abusing 3 infants at Louisville day care released on home incarceration
- Attorney says multiple families, witnesses reached out after arrest of Louisville day care employee
- Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
- Norton Commons daycare employee accused of infant abuse pleads not guilty
- Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.