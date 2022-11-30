LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville day care employee is now accused of abusing 10 children.

Racheal Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons. On Wednesday, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted her, charging her with 10 counts of criminal abuse.

The jury said Flannery allegedly criminally abused 10 children at the center between Sept. 21-28 of this year.

Police said surveillance video captured the incidents. In late September, Louisville Metro Police began investigating allegations that a worker was caught on camera dropping and hitting a baby. 

Flannery is scheduled to be in court Monday morning.

