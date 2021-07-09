LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four local teachers were selected for the 2022 Kentucky Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award.
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) teachers Cindy Hundley at Gutermuth Elementary, Jason Hand at Stuart Academy and Matthew Haynes with Southern High School received the award.
Anna Schneider, an educator at Pleasant Grove Elementary for Bullitt County Public Schools, also was selected.
Twenty-four educators from around Kentucky were recipients.
"Despite the difficulties they faced during a global pandemic, Kentucky's teachers have continued to place their focus on educational excellence," Sam Mitchell, Valvoline's chief executive officer, said in a news release. "This year's award winners exemplified this priority."
The teachers qualify for the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in September.
