French Lick Pickleball Construction

Concrete was just poured for three courts coming soon to West Baden Springs Hotel. (Photo courtesy of French Lick Resort)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- French Lick Resort plans to get in on the pickleball craze.

The concrete was just poured for three courts coming soon to West Baden Springs Hotel. Officials said there are also plans to add three more at French Lick Springs Hotel by May 2024.

Pickleball, a paddle sport played on a shortened tennis court, is gaining traction among all age groups.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags