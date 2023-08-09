LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- French Lick Resort plans to get in on the pickleball craze.
The concrete was just poured for three courts coming soon to West Baden Springs Hotel. Officials said there are also plans to add three more at French Lick Springs Hotel by May 2024.
Pickleball, a paddle sport played on a shortened tennis court, is gaining traction among all age groups.
Related Stories:
- 'Just the beginning' | Pickleball quickly becoming popular across the country, especially in Kentucky
- Hundreds compete in Baird pickleball tournament at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park
- Pickleball entertainment venue with bourbon bar, live music stage set to open in 2024 in Lyndon
- Pickleball proving to be therapeutic, more courts opening in downtown Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.