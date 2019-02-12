Gilmore Lane Elementary parents protest JCPS facilities plan outside weekly board meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several JCPS parents held a protest outside of Tuesday night’s board meeting in an effort to save their kids’ school.
A group from Gilmore Lane Elementary protested with signs and megaphones outside of the VanHoose Education Center. The school is one of several slated to close under the district’s proposed facilities plan to build new schools. If passed, Gilmore would close at the end of this school year.
District leaders heard feedback from parents who oppose the school closing during the meeting.
Some parents said Gilmore Lane should not close, at least until a new school is ready to open.
“We’re going to fight until the end,” said Beverly Lida, whose granddaughter attends Gilmore Lane. “We are going to fight until we can’t fight no more. Whatever it takes, we are going to do it.”
The plan is part of the district's initiative to improve facilities and build several new schools.
If passed, three Louisville neighborhoods would get a new elementary: West Broadway, Newburg and South Dixie.
JCPS has held several meetings with affected communities. The plan is not yet final, and the board is expected to take a vote in the spring.
