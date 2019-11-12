LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said this week that he would not want to win a "dirty election," and restated his concerns about the potential illegitimacy of Kentucky's gubernatorial election.
"I will tell you this, I would rather lose a clean election than to win a dirty election and I'll be darned if I want to lose a dirty election. So to that end, let's just make sure it's legit," he said.
Bevin made the remarks Sunday at the Young America's Foundation Fall College Retreat in California.
Bevin, a Republican and first-term governor, lost the Nov. 5 election to Democratic challenger Andy Beshear, the state's attorney general and son of Bevin's predecessor, Steve Beshear.
The younger Beshear got about 5,000 more votes than Bevin, but that was just a fraction of 1% of all votes cast. Bevin has not conceded, and instead has asked for a recanvass, which is set for Thursday. Board of Election officials will look at each voting machine to make sure all vote totals were added correctly.
Bevin also has cited "irregularities" as a reason for not conceding, drawing sharp criticism from some state legislators, who have asked the governor to provide evidence for his claims. So far, Bevin has declined.
