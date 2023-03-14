LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight in Kentucky to limit where drag shows can take place is not over quite yet, even though the proposed bill's path in Frankfort is questionable.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Art Sanctuary in Schnitzelburg Tuesday evening for a community town hall called "Drag is Not a Crime," hosted by Drag Daddy Productions, to speak against proposed bills they see as attacks on the LGBTQ community, including Senate Bill 115.
Representatives from groups like the Fairness Campaign, Kentucky Shakespeare, and other leaders from organizations, as well as local drag queens, spoke, before a Q&A session and a "Celebration of Drag" show.
Senate Bill 115 would restrict drag shows in Kentucky by prohibiting drag shows on public property or in places where the adult performances could be viewed by children.
"This is about attacking a community of queers, LGBTQ people, that, we are just trying to express ourselves and drag is such a beautiful way to do that," said John Christopher Age, with Drag Daddy Productions.
The bill is currently stuck in committee, where it's likely to stay. However, speakers at Tuesday's town hall said there is concern parts of the bill could be added to another bill, or brought up in next year's session.
Groups like The Family Foundation, a Christian public policy organization, hope the bill does not fully die.
"There's obviously just a lot of concern about these wildly inappropriate performances happening in front of children," said David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation.
Walls said SB 115 is not a target on the LGBTQ community.
"This is simply a necessary and common sense bill that's in response to these performances that are going and expanding, and specifically targeting children," Walls said.
However, Age sees it differently, and said the fight against anti-LGBTQ legislation in Kentucky is not over.
"Our fight is just beginning, even if it were to happen, we're still fighting," Age said.
Speakers are the town hall also spoke out against House Bill 470, which addresses transgender medical procedures and pronouns in school. The Family Foundation is hopeful that bill will pass this session.
