LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Childhood cancer is one of the most difficult things any family could face, but just when one Kentucky family thought they'd reached a positive milestone in their battle, their lives changed again.
"It was amazing," said Joshua Landon. "We went to Gatlinburg because we were celebrating my daughter being in remission from acute lymphoblastic leukemia."
Joshua and April Landon said their daughter, Lana, was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. She went through chemotherapy for nearly three years and this summer, celebrated a full year without treatment. She's now in remission.
Family pictures show the long-awaited trip to Gatlinburg to celebrate filled with smiles. That week, Lana and her twin sister Aria turned 9 years old.
"We were down there for the week. It was wonderful, and their birthday was that Friday. That's the last day we were there. We were headed home," said Joshua Landon.
But it was on that drive home in the early hours of June 24, driving through Green County, when their celebration stopped in an instant.
"Headlights were like eye level, when he hit us," said Joshua Landon, who was a passenger in the family's van.
According to Kentucky State Police, Daniel Sidebottom, 22, crashed through an intersection into the van. Everyone inside the family's car was hurt.
"My mother never regained consciousness. She was killed," said April Landon.
KSP said 63-year-old Sandra Durfee was flown from the crash site to UofL Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
"She was still healthy. She still had a lot of life left. And somebody took that," said April Landon.
She said her parents worked hard their entire lives. She said they were going to retire and travel. But those plans can no longer happen.
Joshua Landon said his femur was broken and he was pinned in the car. He said first responders arrived almost immediately and had to cut away parts of the van to get him out.
"I was asking everyone if they were alright, and I heard my daughter who was in remission say, 'I need a Band-Aid,' and I heard my other daughter say, 'put pressure on it,' and I thought -- that's not good," he said.
The family was taken to different hospitals, some by ambulance and others by helicopter. April Landon said her 19-year-old daughter Maya, who did not come along for the trip, had to call various hospitals to find where her family members were and how they were doing. Joshua Landon said Lana was in critical condition at one point.
"We weren't able to even kind of comfort each other at that time either," said April Landon.
Despite the injuries to Landon family, police said Sidebottom refused medical treatment at the scene. He was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center and was charged with DUI and murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.
"It wasn't an accident. It was a drunk driver. Somebody could've made a different decision not to drive, and none of this would've happened," said April Landon.
Joshua Landon is a Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy. He said the community has wrapped its arms around his family. The Elizabethtown Police Foundation reached out and opened an account in Landon's name at WesBanco.
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said donations to the family can be made at any location to help with immediate needs and bills.
"When I first got the call, (I) was told of a drunk driver hitting one of our deputies," said said Ward.
He said finding out the details was terrible, but he's thankful the Elizabethtown Police Foundation set up an account for the family.
"It warms your heart to see our community come together and help someone like that," he said.
Joshua Landon said his family has been able to use the money so far to help cover gas and grocery costs.
April Landon said she stopped working full-time when Lana was diagnosed with cancer, needing to drive from LaRue County to Louisville three times each week. She was about ready to start work again, but has now become the caretaker for her daughters, husband, and father who are still recovering and will need physical therapy.
The family said the fund has helped tremendously. Donations can also be made at Lincoln National Bank in Hodgenville for the memorial fund in Sandra Durfee's name.
"I've spent most of my life willing to help anyone I could, but never asking anyone for help. And humbling is exactly what it is," said Joshua Landon.
He's hoping he can get back to work at the sheriff's office in Hardin County by the end of the year.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.