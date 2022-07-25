RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vacant building in Radcliff with more than 50 years of history could soon have a new owner, but some residents are concerned about that potential change.
Hardin County Library North Branch has been closed for more than two years.
"Nobody is OK with selling the building," said Toshie Murrell, a Radcliff resident who supports the library reopening.
There aren't any signs of what used to be Hardin County Library North Branch. The name has been removed from its main sign, and the drop-off box is sealed shut.
The library closed in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. The county is now selling it.
"Once you sell this building — and we are hoping tomorrow we don't, that we have enough votes — then the opportunity is gone for this location," Murrell said.
Murrell has led a grassroots effort to reopen the library, which was the only one in the area. Most of the books and resources were moved to the county's other library, in Elizabethtown.
"Especially with high gas prices, they don't want to drive 30 minutes," Murrell said. "West Point is even further than that to be able to have access to the library."
After an election in November, there's potential for a new county judge executive and new magistrates could take office in January. Murrell wishes the fate of the building could be decided then.
"We do not want to sell the building five months away from the possibility of allowing this new administration even the opportunity to look into 'Can we reopen this?'" Murrell said.
The Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) assessed the building at $450,000, with it receiving three bidding offers. With four schools adjacent to the former library, Hardin County Public Schools bid the highest, at $300,000, which was accepted.
"What will the school board use it for?" Murrell said. "Honestly, I am not really sure."
Hardin County Public Schools could use the former library for after-school programs and extracurricular activities.
"We want that to be accessible to students and we want it to make sure that whatever goes on in that building is for the betterment of the school experience for the students, especially at those four schools," said John Wright, a spokesman for Hardin County Schools. "Whether that be programming for curricular programs or maybe extra curricular programs - we want to make sure we get the most out of the building."
A public meeting will be held Tuesday afternoon when magistrates and the judge vote on it.
"This is just being one little piece of the pie here to see what the possibilities are to reopen the library," Murrell said.
