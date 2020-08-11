ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Carnival enthusiasts will safely get to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Elizabethtown Carnival as long as they adhere to the guidelines and protocol, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department said.
Terrie Burgan, public information officer for the health department, said health officials reviewed a plan submitted by the carnival presenters, Kissel Entertainment Inc.
"We were able to review that and compare it to the healthy at work requirements, and they've done a pretty good job," Burgan said.
Kissel's plan includes 10 points:
- Mask requirement
- Social Distancing
- Sanitizing every ride and attraction after each use
- Following CDC guidelines for food cafes
- Only allowing same parties to sit together on rides
- Providing hand sanitizing/washing stations
- Encouraging everyone to walk in the same direction at the midway
- Daily health screenings of all employees
- Forced sick time for employees who aren't feeling well
- Online ticket sales.
"We're hoping they'll stick with that, and if they do, it will help in keeping those cases lower," Burgan said. "And we truly believe that."
Health officers with the LTDHD will be inspecting the food establishments each day, and that enables those officers to enforce the carnival's protocol as well.
"While we're out there, we will also be observing for any other violations that we note," Burgan said. "That is kind of how we will stay on top of that."
The carnival began at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and several people were waiting at the gate to get in.
Burgan said the health department realizes the risk a carnival poses but said with this in-depth plan, it could show that these events can co-exist with COVID-19.
"We know that the facial cloth masks reduce the spread, we know frequently washing your hands for 20 seconds works," she said. "We know that physical distancing in conjunction with all of that works. If we do those things, we may be able to slowly reopen and continue to operate while slowing the spread of COVID-19."
The carnival will last through Saturday of this week.
