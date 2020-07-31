LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials say they worry that people partying at Lake Cumberland are contributing to the spread of COVID-19.
A Facebook post in a Lake Cumberland boaters group encouraged people to support a party at the lake and to buy T-Shirts with the words “COVID COVE 2020.”
“Stop by and party with us,” the post from Thursday read, and ended with a smiling emoji.
Officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department aren’t seeing the humor.
Stuart Spillman, the department’s environmental director, said staff keeps a close eye on people coming to the lake.
“They're going out to these coves on the water, and they tie their boats up and mingle,” he said. “But we know that we have people sick from this, we have people in the hospital from this and we have people die from this.
“And so we don't want people out there being part of activities like that,” Spillman said.
Fish and Wildlife has jurisdiction over the lake and has to enforce social gatherings on the water.
