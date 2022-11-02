LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With no Powerball winner after 38 drawings, Wednesday's jackpot is now worth more than a billion dollars, which has the attention of people who normally don't play.
As the fever spreads, officials with the Kentucky Lottery handed out vouchers for a free Powerball play at the Kroger in Hillview Wednesday morning. Hundreds of people lined up for the free chance to win.
Spending $2 for a Powerball for a chance to win more than a billion already seems like a pretty good trade off, but hundreds of people took advantage of a free shot at the jackpot.
Lined up around the Hillview Kroger, more than 200 people waited for their chance to become a billionaire.
The Kentucky lottery handed out vouchers for free Powerball tickets, hoping to help one lucky Kentuckian strike it rich.
The Powerball is an estimated $1.2 billion — with a cash option of $596.7 million, making it the second largest jackpot in history. That will be fantastic news for the winner, but Kentucky residents also win.
"So the more Powerball sales we have, the more Lottery revenue we have to fund college scholarships and grants," said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. But we want people to get in the game. When they hear that $1.2 BILLION, I think they say 'I got get in on that.'"
Kentucky has had 18 jackpot winners in the past, but the most recent was more than a decade ago in 2009 when the jackpot was $128.6 million.
Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
