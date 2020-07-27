JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- After nearly two years of planning and construction, Greater Clark Community Schools (GCCS) cut the ribbon on a new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville.
A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Franklin Square Elementary, which will pilot the district's Project Lead the Way, a "activity, project, and problem-based curriculum," according to the district's website.
The elementary school will also feature a STEAM curriculum, where students as young as age 5 will learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math.
"To have a school in downtown Jeffersonville has been a priority — not only for the district, but for the city of Jeffersonville," said Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner,
"To finally see this to completion is a great moment," Laughner added. "There is a long history of education on this property, so to be able to continue that history is also very important."
The school features a slide in the middle of its foyer. The Nachand Fieldhouse will serve as the school's gym. The new facility also includes a renovation of the old Corden Porter School.
The grand opening of the school was originally set for January 2020, but it was delayed by several months in April of last year. The plans for the estimated $11.5 million school were unveiled in November of 2018.
GCCS is set to go back to in-person classes on Wednesday, July 29. Students do have the option of learning online, which is how Jeffersonville High School will start the school year after several teachers were forced to quarantine.
